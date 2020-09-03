The Federal Government will in October inaugurate the use of Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas for motorist as alternative to use of petrol in the country.

Chief Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Compressed Natural Gas (methane stored at high pressure) is fuel that can be used in place of gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied petroleum gas.

Sylva said the introduction of CNG, LPG and others would help to reduce the impact of the high cost of premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, on Nigerians.

He said since the Federal Government was no longer in the business of fixing the price of petroleum products, its focus was to protect the interest of Nigerians.

He said that CNG and LPG was cheaper, cleaner and globally accepted.

He said: “The solution to reduce the pains with increase in petrol is to create another source that is cheaper, cleaner and global friendly.

“Introducing LPG, CNG is creating a toll gate and alternative route for people that may not be comfortable to have a choice.

“The introduction of the new products will be cheaper and better, in the end Nigerians will be happy for it.”

On how it will be rolled out across the country, Sylva said all the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation petrol stations would be used for the project.

He said that an LPG and CNG skid to dispense the products would be fixed in all the NNPC stations across the country.

He said some private marketers had also requested to be admitted in the programme.

“Going forward, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) will request marketers to upgrade their station to accommodate LPG and CNG or their licenses will not be reviewed,” he said.

Sylva said the introduction of the alternative products would help in creating jobs, especially with conversion of cars with LPG and CNG kits.

He said a company had approached Nigeria for the establishment conversion centre in the country.

“I believe that with time, people will start importing cars that use LPG, CNG among others. Conversion of cars to use the products will be for a few period,” he said.