Petrol now N900 in Lagos, N955 in Abuja

The price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, has increased from between N865 and N870 in Lagos to N900, while the product sold for N955 in the nation’s capital, Abuja, for N955, Vanguard News is reporting.

According to it, the spokesman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Ukadike, confirmed this.

Vanguard News said Ukadike attributed the hike to supply and logistics challenges incurred by major marketers in the industry, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL) and Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE.

He said: “Dangote increased their loading price to N845 per litre, as against N825 earlier sold, thereby resulting to a selling price of between N900 and N955, depending on the location.

Also Read

“We are aware that NNPCL supplies only to their retail outlets.

“Presently, the supply at Dangote is not sufficient for marketers.

“Most of our members, who paid for products to Dangote, are yet to load for two weeks now.

“I will say that when people are scrambling for products, it results in a hike in price.

“Some marketers, who paid to buy about three million litres from Dangote, were only given one million litres, as they complained of products being rationed amongst marketers.”