The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has directed its members in the South East zone to revert to the old price of between N170 and N175 per litre.

Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Community Depot in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Friday.

NAN reports that marketers in the zone adjusted their rates to between N210 and N212 on Friday, which consequently threw customers into panic.

A NAN Correspondent who monitored the situation in Awka observed that most fuel stations were deserted, while long queues surfaced at NNPC mega station, which was yet to hike price of petrol.

Victor Emeka, one of the marketers, said the downstream market was in confusion due to disagreeing directives from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency.

According to Emeka: “PPPRA said we should sell at N212, while NNPC is saying it has not increased price, but the increase has been effected at the depots.

“There is confusion and uncertainty in the system now.

“The problem is that we are not sure that the increment has ended.

“Curiously, they say the sector is deregulated why would they be determining price for us.”

But Anyaso said the increase had been reversed as PPPRA had pulled the notice down.

He said no member had reason to sell above the N170 to N175 range and directed them to revert immediately in the interest of the public.

He said: “There was uncertainty on price of the product this morning, which made some of our members to increase their rates, but I can confirm to you that the increase had been reversed by PPPRA.

“So, we have directed out members to revert and respect the old rate pending further development, but I must add that some of my members bought at high price already.”

Anyaso said marketers would continue to do their businesses with public interest at heart, but would not undermine their own interest.

NAN.