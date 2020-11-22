Leader of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have staged a walk out at the meeting between Organised Labour and the Federal Government.

The meeting had commenced on Sunday at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa at about 8pm before the Labour leaders stormed out.

At the head of the NLC delegation was its Deputy President, Najeem Yasin, while the President, Quadri Olaleye, led the TUC to the meeting.

In attendance on the Federal Government side were the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timiprye Sylva; Minister of State for Power, Goddy Agba; and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The Organised Labour leaders walked out after Olaleye complained about the recent increase in the cost of petrol.

He said: “Government is showing a high level of insincerity in discussions with us and is also putting us at risk with the people we are leading, with the masses.

“We find it difficult to move freely but the people in government are moving freely.”

However, Ngige was of the opinion that since the issue had been listed for discussion, the Labour leaders should have waited for it.