Petr Cech quits Chelsea

Chelsea has announced that Petr Cech will be leaving his role as technical and performance advisor at the end of the month.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that long-term officials Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia were departing their positions of chairman and director respectively.

Their exits were part of a significant shake-up in the weeks after a consortium led by Todd Boehly were officially confirmed as the club’s new owners.

As of last Wednesday, Cech remained in his position of technical and performance director, a responsibility that he has held for three years.

However, it was revealed on Monday that the club legend had taken the choice to end his current association with Chelsea in light of a new era commencing at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Cech said: “It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years. With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside.

“I am pleased that the Club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch.”

Commenting on Cech’s decision, Boehly added: “Petr is an important member of the Chelsea family. We understand his decision to step away and thank him for his contributions as an advisor and his commitment to the club and to our community. We wish him the best.”