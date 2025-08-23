Peter Rufai: NFF reacts to Taribo West’s allegations

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reacted to the allegation made by a former Super Eagles defender, Taribo West, over the alleged neglect of Nigeria’s former safe hands, Peter Rufai.

The NFF said this in response to West’s statement that it abandoned Rufai in his time of need, adding that he won’t allow his son to play for the country.

But in a statement on Friday on its X handle, the NFF said: “The Nigeria Football Federation stood in solidarity with two of our legends as they were laid to rest.

“In support of the burial rites of Christian Chukwu, the NFF provided financial assistance to his family, and was represented by Executive Committee Member Chief George Aluo, Barr. Okey Obi, and Mr. Chikelue Iloenyosi.

“Similarly, at the funeral mass of Peter Rufai in Lagos, the NFF also offered financial support to his family.

“The delegation included Executive Committee Member Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi and Dr. Ademola Olajire.

“We honour their service, celebrate their legacy, and extend our continued support to their families.”

