Peter Obi’s running mate weeps on national TV

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 polls, Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Sunday wept during the Town Hall meeting.

The meeting, organised by Channels Television, featured Baba-Ahmed and presidential candidate of the LP, Peter Obi.

Speaking, Baba-Ahmed recalled how his family and the memory of his late father became objects of ridicule by political opponents over his Mauritanian background.

He said: “When I joined the ticket, I impeached certain lies against him (Peter Obi) and particularly my good friend on the APC (All Progressives Congress) side on the same level.

“You know when people think they have money, they have power, and the sitting authority is theirs, someone has to tap them on the shoulder.

“I did and told him to do it and I will do three.

“You know I am capable of doing it.

“However I and my family have been paying a huge price for my attempts to rescue Nigeria.

“They sent all sorts of people after me.

“I would have been much happier if only they stopped at me as an individual….”

Baba-Ahmed at this stage started weeping and had to be excused for a while from the stage.