Peter Obi’s attendance of The Lord Chosen crusade elates faithful

The Labour Party presidential flag bearer Peter Obi’s unexpected attendance of The Lord’s Chosen two-day crusade in Lagos on Monday elated faithful at the crusade ground.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the crusade ground was electrified at the sight of Obi, with shouts of: “Incoming president.”

The crusade, being held at the church’s headquarters in Ijesha Lagos, was to seek God’s face for the congregation progress and the good of the Society, had the theme: “And Enemies Submitted.”

The crusade was one of the church’s flagship programmes held biennially to draw people closer to God, render supplications, petitions and intercessions by worshippers, that testified the goodness of God in their lives and businesses.

The event, which had people across the globe in attendance, was also used to offer prayers for countries undergoing transition in governance and with special prayer for Nigeria’s stability.

Speaking at the event, Obi requested for prayers for God to make him a vessel to use public fund for public good in Nigeria.

He said: “I am a member of Chosen family and will always go for what will glorify God on every of my endeavour.

“It is an absurdity to misappropriate public fund and render the masses impoverished.”

Obi decried poverty in the society and prayed that God would use him to change the status quo for public good.

—