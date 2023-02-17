Peter Obi yet to apply for visit to my palace — Oba of Lagos

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has not applied to visit his palace.

He spoke following a statement by Obi that he did not visit Akiolu during his Lagos rally because he was not available.

But the monarch, who spoke when the immediate past Commissioner of the Lagos State Police Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, paid him a courtesy visit in his pslace in the company of the new CP, Idowu Owohunwa, said he has a cordial relationship with the Igbos in Lagos.

He said the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief George Obiozor, was his close friend.

Akiolu said: “Nobody has written to me that any presidential candidate is coming to visit me.

“If anybody writes to me, I cannot deny them, but as far as Peter Obi is concerned, whom I see as a complete gentleman, he has not approached me.

“I was always with the late Ohanaeze President, Obiazor, every weekend when he was alive and anytime I travelled to New York, he would always come to pick me up at the airport.

“So, I have no grudge against any Igbo man.

“I respect people and I don’t fear anybody.”

Akiolu commended Alabi for his performances during his tenure, urging his successor to take the welfare of the police under him seriously and be nice to the people.

He said: “Try to hold your religion.

“If you are a Christian or Muslim, practice your religion and look after the welfare of the people under you.

“I don’t take nonsense, but I don’t have reservoirs of knowledge.

“From what I know about you, you will do well.

“Anything you do, do it with honesty.

“What you don’t want the citizens to do to you, don’t do it to them.

“I am giving you the assurance that we will cooperate with you.”

Owhohunwa had told Akiolu he was at his palace to seek his royal blessings and professional advice.

He said: “I have come for the professional aspect.

“You retired from the police service at one of the highest levels.

“The rich knowledge we can get from you is vital for my performance and I want to appeal to you to consider me as your son both from the traditional perspective and professional perspective and accept me with open hands.

“Whenever I come, whenever I have challenges in the course of my duty, I should have a father to turn to.

“I will work to secure stable security for Lagos Stat.”