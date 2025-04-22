Peter Obi visits orphanage, home for lonely adults, donates N10m

A former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, on Monday paid a visit to St. Martin’s Orphanage and Home for the Lonely Adults in Igboukwu, Anambra State, donating N10 million.

The institution is run by the Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia under the spiritual leadership of His Eminence, Peter Cardinal Okpaleke.

Obi described the visit as deeply moving, noting the selfless and humanitarian service being rendered to some of the most vulnerable members of society – orphans and elderly persons without family or support.

In support of their mission, Obi donated the sum of N10 million, which, according to him, is a modest gesture of encouragement to a cause that exemplifies love, compassion, and service to humanity.

Also Read

He praised the Diocese for its dedication to upholding human dignity, stating: “Their work is a shining example of the Church’s mission in action.”

Obi also assured the management of his continued closeness and support, urging other well-meaning Nigerians to remember and support such institutions in their charitable endeavours.

“May we never forget,” he said, “that a society is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable.”

Obi was warmly received, on behalf of the Proprietor, His Eminence Peter Cardinal Okpaleke, by the Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Lawrence Nwankwo, who expressed the Diocese’s profound joy and appreciation for the visit and generous support.

Nwankwo conveyed the Cardinal’s blessings and reiterated the Church’s commitment to caring for the most vulnerable in society.

The Manager of the facility, Rev. Sr. Clemencio Agba, described Obi’s visit as a great source of encouragement to both the staff and residents.

Agba highlighted the daily challenges of running the home and noted that the donation would go a long way in enhancing the quality of care provided.

She commended Obi’s consistent compassion and advocacy for the poor and marginalised, describing him as “a true friend of the forgotten”.

She also used the opportunity to call on other members of society – individuals, organisations, and government authorities – to emulate such acts of generosity and support institutions that cater to those most in need.

“It is only through our collective effort,” she said, “that we can build a more caring and compassionate society.”

Post Views: 1