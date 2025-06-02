Peter Obi visits Niger flood victims, donates N20m

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has donated N20 million to victims of the flooding disaster in Mokwa Local Government Area in Niger State.

Obi made the donation on Monday when he paid a visit to the state, and he promised to personally visit the families of the victims and meet them one on one.

The philanthropist who was received on arrival at the Niger State Government House, Minna by the Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, expressed sympathy to the government and the people of the state over the loss.

153 people have been reported dead with over 100 others missing in the flash flood that ravaged the Mokwa communities last week.

The ex-Anambra State Governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims and for God to grant the affected families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The Deputy Governor who received Obi thanked the former Anambra state Governor for supporting the distressed Mokwa flood victims.

He also commended him for his kindness and love for humanity, especially in the support of victims of natural disasters.

