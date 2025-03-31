Peter Obi visits burnt market, plaza in Onitsha + Photos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has visited the scenes of fire incidents at the Electronics Market Plaza on Iweka Road and a warehouse at Ifejirika Street, Main Market, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The former two-term governor of Anambra State revealed his visits to the business premises that were burnt on his X handle on Saturday.

The Eagle Online recalls that while the warehouse was burnt on Friday, the Electronics Market Plaza caught fire on Tuesday.

In a statement, titled: “A Heartbreaking Moment as I visit the Scene of Tragedy,” and accompanied by photographs, Obi tweeted on Saturday: “Today, I visited the burnt electronics market at Iweka Road and the devastated warehouse at Ifejirika Street (Main market), Onitsha in Anambra State.

Also Read

“It was a deeply painful experience to witness the enormous loss suffered by traders at such a challenging time. Without a doubt, several billions of naira worth of goods and properties were lost. The scale of the destruction was overwhelming.

“I held private meetings with the leadership of both markets, as well as with some of the traders most severely affected by the inferno. I thank the State Fire Service for their efforts in containing the spread of the fire, despite the obvious challenges.

“I sincerely appeal to the Government at all levels: Local Government, Council, State Government, Federal Government, Corporate bodies, and Private Individuals to extend assistance by any means possible to the victims at this difficult time.

In my own modest way, I intend to offer my modest support.

“In moments like this, our shared humanity must prevail. Let us come together to restore hope, rebuild livelihoods, and reaffirm the spirit of community that defines us.”

Post Views: 1