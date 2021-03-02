The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has asked the Federal Government to allow states to operate their regional security system if insecurity must be curbed.

Obi made his position known on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight.

He said the adoption of regional security system would curb the myriads of security challenges facing the country.

The former Anambra State Governor said: “Allow some region-like state security system to function.

“The government has to come out genuinely to tackle the issue of security of lives and properties by investing in them.

“I served as a governor and when I found out that we had a security issue, I decided that every community in Anambra State must have their own security outfit funded and supported by the government.

“If you go to Anambra State, every community has a pickup for security.

“In fact, some own two or three.

“A community like Nnewi owns four or five because it is critical.

Just support every community, let governments of the states support every community.

“There is no better protection or security you can have within a community than those communities being in charge of their own security because they know the criminals.

“They know those who are foreigners in their community, so it is very easy.

“You can’t come to my village and provide a better community than my villagers.”

In addition to improved security, Obi also said the country must pay attention to restructuring for it to surmount its several challenges and become better.

He said his call for the nation’s restructuring is imperative because it appears the systems that have been operated over time were not producing the needed result.