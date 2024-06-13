Peter Obi to EFCC: Focus on budget padding, undisclosed subsidy payment not Bobrisky

The presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has called the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to focus on investigating critical issues such as alleged budget padding, fuel subsidy payments and not Bobrisky.

Obi made the call in an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday,

According to him, the arrest of Bobrisky and other celebrities “are minor issues.”

He added that arresting Nigerians over abuse of the local currency, Naira should not be the focus of the anti-graft agency.

Recall that the EFCC arrested the controversial cross-dresser and social media celebrity Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky and others for abusing naira notes.

Obi said, “If it is not budget padding today, it would be undisclosed subsidy payment, inflated contracts, and all sorts of things.

“These are issues I want our agencies like EFCC to start dealing with but not arresting Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest. These are minor issues.

“Our agencies should face budget padding squarely not arresting Bobrisky because he dressed like a woman and spent N500 notes.”

It will be recalled that the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Senator Abdul Ningi had in an interview in March, alleged discrepancies in the 2024 budget.

The senator claimed that the National Assembly approved N25tn while the President signed N28.7tn.

There were also claims that President Bola Tinubu had returned part of the fuel subsidy, which was removed on May 29 2023.

The presidency has, however, debunked the claims, insisting that fuel subsidy is gone.