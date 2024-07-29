Peter Obi to Dangote: Your friend is wrong, you did right by investing in Nigeria

The 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi has encouraged Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, following reports of Dangote’s disappointment with his investments in Nigeria.

Recall that on July 23, Dangote, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES was quoted to have said, “Four years ago, one of my very wealthy friends began to invest his money abroad.

“I disagreed with him and urged him to rethink his actions in the interest of his country.

“He blamed his action on policy inconsistencies and shenanigans of interest groups.

“That friend has been taunting me in the past few days, saying he warned me and that he has been proven right.”

He said he invested in the refinery to help solve a major issue in the country, wondering why some people were working against him.

Reacting to media reports of the development in a statement on Monday via X, Obi firmly supported Dangote’s decision to invest in Nigeria.

“My Dear Elder Brother, Alhaji Dangote, I want you to know that your friend is wrong. You did the right thing by investing in the productivity, growth, development and progress of our beloved nation, through your many business ventures, irrespective of the challenges and obstacles that now stand in your way,” Obi stated.

The former Anambra State governor emphasised the importance of serving humanity, acknowledging that such service often comes with challenges.

“God knows that you are strong enough to overcome the challenges and contribute to building a better humanity,” he stated.

Drawing from his own experiences, Obi shared personal setbacks he faced since entering public service.

“I have lost more in my own life ever since I joined public service, which I would not have lost if I remained in the private sector,” he added.

Obi detailed how his savings from abroad and businesses in Nigeria were either run aground or taken over by those entrusted with their management.

He noted that, despite these obstacles, he remained optimistic about Nigeria’s future.

He encouraged Dangote to persevere, stating, “I encourage you to remain resilient in the face of the present challenges, not for material gains, but for the development and progress of the nation and a better humanity.”

