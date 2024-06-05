Peter Obi speaks on vandalisation of 2nd Niger Bridge + Video

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has reacted to the content of a viral video that showed the vandalisation of parts of the Second Niger Bridge.

This followed a video shared by a social media user, Lord Zeus, that showed the removal of sections of the bridge’s joints.

Speaking on the development, Obi, a former two-term governor of Anambra State, said: “I like to thank immensely the young man, Lord Zeus, driven by patriotism and courage to raise alarm on the vandalization of the second Niger bridge.

“I urge our traditional rulers, community leaders, market associations, and other stakeholders to mobilize a collective response.

“We must work together to educate and sensitize our people on the harmful effects of such criminality, which not only undermines our economic development but also puts lives at risk.

“In building a New Nigeria, we must dismantle every form of criminality, at every level of our national existence, and together, build a safer, more prosperous Nigeria for all.”

Second Niger Bridge: Vandals removing critical components.



Second Niger Bridge: Vandals removing critical components.

BREAKING NEWS... pic.twitter.com/L70A97Pntx — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) June 5, 2024