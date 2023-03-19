Peter Obi speaks on Governorship, Assembly polls

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has reacted to the violence that ricked Saturday’s elections in parts of the country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission conducted the Governorship and Assembly polls on Saturday.

There were reports of violence in some areas across the country.

Obi, a former two-term Governor of Anambra State, took to his Twitter handle to react to the development.

Obi tweeted: “With sadness, my heart goes deeply to the Nigerians who lost their lives and those who were maimed for participating in such a simple thing as an election.

“My prayers and wishes for a quick recovery of the injured.

“My sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

“May God Almighty grant them eternal rest, and grant their families the fortitude to bear their sad irreplaceable loss.

“I pray earnestly that God Almighty will save and help Nigeria out of this precarious situation.”