Peter Obi speaks on attack on NLC President

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has criticised the attack on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State.

The former two-term Governor of Anambra State made his position known on Thursday on his X handle.

Obi tweeted: “What happened to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in Imo State, yesterday has come as a rude shock to most Nigerians. It says a lot about the state of affairs in our country today.

:It shows the level of lawlessness, impunity, criminality, and rascality that have engulfed our dear country.

“Things like this should worry any discerning mind because it runs counter to the type of country that we all desire and deserve.

“In the New Nigeria of our dreams, abuse of power and the reckless violation of citizens’ rights through acts of impunity will have no place.”