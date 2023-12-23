Peter Obi speaks on 50% transport subsidy by FG

The candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has reacted to the 50 percent subsidy on land transportation during the Christmas and New Year celebration.

The former two-term Governor of Anambra State spoke on the development in a series of tweets on his X handle.

In the tweets on Friday, Obi said of the gesture by President Bola Tinubu: “I read the reports of the President’s approval of a 50 percent slash in the price of interstate transport fare for Nigerians travelling during this Yuletide from Thursday 21, 2023 to January 4, 2024.

“The news reports added that the President also approved free rides for I pray that this is not yet another spin to curry favour in the media space after appetizing the people.

“The Nigerian people are going through untold hardship and the government must not remain insensitive to their sufferings.

“Compassion on the part of government is a good thing, but it should not be an avenue for exploiting the weak structures of government to encourage less than transparent policy implementation.”