Peter Obi speaks as fire guts building in Anambra market

A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has reacted to the news of a fire outbreak that gutted a two-storey building in a market in the state.

The Fire Chief of the Anambra State Fire Service, Chukwudi Chiketa, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

The commercial two-storey building on Iweka Road, near Ochanja Main Market in Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra, was gutted by fire on Tuesday evening.

According to Chiketa, the fire service received a distress call at about 9:35pm on Tuesday and immediately deployed its firefighters to the scene.

“We don’t know the exact cause of the fire, but we were called to respond, and we did,” he said, adding: “The incident affected four shops in the two-storey building, but many others were saved.

“These shops contained furniture materials such as leather, foam, and other items.”

Chiketa said the fire crew worked tirelessly and withdrew from the scene at about 3:05am.

NAN reports that residents and sympathisers were seen trying to salvage the remains of goods from the affected shops.

Reacting to the incident via his X handle: “I received with deep sadness the distressing news of the fire outbreak at the Iweka Electronics Market in Onitsha.

“This is yet another devastating blow to the hardworking and industrious traders who form the backbone of our economy. My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected—individuals who have lost their goods, their means of livelihood, and in some cases, years of hard work.

“At a time when economic hardship continues to weigh heavily on our people, such tragedies are even more painful. I urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and to put in place preventive measures to avoid future occurrences.

“May those affected find strength to rebuild, and may we, as a people, always stand together in solidarity during such trying times.”

