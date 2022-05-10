Peter Obi saves passengers from longer stay at airport after waiting 24 hours + Video, Photo

A frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, came to the rescue of passengers who had been kept waiting for over 24 hours at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The passengers were scheduled to have departed via Air Peace to Benin from Abuja on Sunday but kept waiting.

According to one of the passengers involved, when Obi, a former two-term Governor of Anambra State arrived at the airport to board an Air Peace flight to Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, in continuation of his meetings with PDP delegates, the staff of the airline wanted to pass him through another route to the tarmac.

The passenger wrote unedited: “Today, 09/05/22, at the Abuja international Airport, Peter Obi, once again, demonstrated uncommon true servant leadership.

“A trait grossly deficient amongst the greedy elite that have held our common patrimony captive.

“Air peace, inexplicably delayed Abuja-Benin flight for 24hrs, since, Sunday.

“This morning, they reneged on the 7am rescheduled flight, for no reason.

“The situation for rowdy, and escalated to near fisticuffs.

“Peter Obi arrived to depart to Jalingo. Air Peace officials attempted to smuggle him through a different boarding.

“Peter Obi declined, and insured on finding out why ordinary Nigerians, like me, were stranded at the Airport.

“He stood amongst us, made some calls, and Pronto!!, we were boarded.

“The crowd erupted in chants of ‘Obi, Obi, Obi…!!’

“I made this video in appreciation of the man with the heart of a servant, one Nigeria badly needs, like today, PETER OBI!!”