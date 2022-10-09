Peter Obi, Sanusi Lamido meet over issues of ‘national interest’ + Photos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has met with a former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

The former Anambra State Governor revealed the meeting with the ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle on Saturday, Obi wrote: “I met with my dear friend and brother, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

“We spent time exchanging views on matters pertaining to national interest, nation-building and broad concept of diversity, education, social inclusion, the economy, consumption and production patterns.

“Quite a constructive engagement.

“My sincere gratitude to him for the warm reception and insights.”