Peter Obi salutes ‘elder brother’ Atiku Abubakar at 76

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has congratulated his rival on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on his 76th birthday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Abubakar and Obi were PDP’s presidential and vice presidential candidates in 2019.

Obi left the PDP for Labour Party earlier in 2022 when it became apparent the party was not going to zone the presidential ticket to the South.

In his congratulatory message to Abubakar, Obi said in a terse statement he personally signed on Friday: “My Dear Elder Brother, HE Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, I rejoice with you as you turn 76 today.

“May God who has brought you thus far in life, protect and bless you always.

“Happy birthday sir.”





