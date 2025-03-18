Peter Obi opens official TikTok page

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has opened a TikTok page.

Obi made the announcement on his X handle on Tuesday.

On the TikTok page, the former Anambra State governor uploaded a video seeking followership and moves to build a new Nigeria that is possible.

He said: “This is my official and only TikTok page. Kindly join me towards building a new Nigeria that is possible.”

As of press time, the account has garnered over 6,570 followers.

The Eagle Online recalled that the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai launched his TikTok page four days ago

El-Rufai’s move to TikTok follows his recent resignation from the All Progressives Congress and subsequent switch to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In his TikTok bio, the former governor describes himself as an “accidental public servant, certified ruffler of feathers and deliberate SDP member.”

According to him, the page is opened to share his views on Nigerian politics and his new party, the SDP.

In an announcement video, El-Rufai invited users to engage with him through videos, comments and discussions on political affairs.

“This is my only and official TikTok page. Please join me for videos, comments and conversations on Nigerian politics, as well as the activities of our new party, Social Democratic Party (SDP). Welcome on board,” he wrote.

El-Rufai’s TikTok page gained significant traction within 24 hours.

At the time of this report, he had garnered over 200,000 followers.

