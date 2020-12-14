The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has eulogised the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, describing him as one of the best and brightest political leaders the South East has ever produced.

On his part, the Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. David Okechukwu Chikezie Onuoha, spoke of Obi as the only political leader in Igboland who had so far toed the path of late Sam Mbakwe in terms of infrastructural development.

Uzodinma, who spoke at the weekend, during the Post Presentation Thanksgiving Service and Reception of Bishop Onuoha at Ehime Mbano, Imo State, where in he also celebrated his birthday, said he chose to mark his birthday in the church because of the developmental roles the church plays in society.

The governor described the church as the conscience of the society and promised more partnership between his government and the church in the State.

He said: “I will always support the leaders of the church and their ecclesiastical activities to ensure that they succeed.

“Since I came into office as the governor of the state, we have continued to send our messages of good governance to the people through the church.

“I left all the activities going on in Owerri to be in church today for the Bishop’s thanksgiving because I understand the church’s contributions to society.”

Uzodinma also promised to return all mission schools to the church for proper management and upliftment.

In his words: “We want to hand over the mission schools back to the church.

“We will support them with the resources they need to succeed.

“We will also find a way to engage the services of our young men and women among the clergy, to help uplift the standard of our education in the state.”

It would be recalled that Obi, when he was the Governor of Anambra State, handed over mission schools back to the church, a move which has been described by many as laying the foundation for educational revolution in Nigeria.

For his part, Bishop Onuoha appreciated Uzodinma for his kind gestures and for sacrificing time be in their midst.

He also praised Obi’s leadership qualities, especially his constant partnership with the church, aimed at driving development to the grassroots.