Peter Obi mourns late Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has mourned the passing of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, former Minister of Science and Technology.

Obi stated this in a condolence message signed by his media aide, Victor Obienyem, on Thursday in Onitsha.

He described Onu’s death as a “significant loss to the nation”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late Onu served as the first civilian governor of the old Abia state, before the creation of Ebonyi.

He passed away on Thursday morning after battling an undisclosed illness.

Obi described late Onu as a “patriotic and inclusive Nigerian leader” who served the nation diligently in various capacities.

He highlighted the deceased’s notable contributions to Nigeria’s educational advancement, both as a lecturer and an author.

“The late Dr Onu epitomised leadership characterised by a commitment to peace, progress, and justice.

“He courageously championed equity and good governance, leaving a lasting impact on our nation.

“The passing of Dr Onu is an immense loss to our nation. May God comfort his family and all of us as we mourn his departure, granting us the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss. May he rest in eternal peace,” Obi said.

He further emphasised Onu’s efforts to promote local production for national development during his tenure as Minister.

Obi extended his prayers to the grieving family and the entire nation mourning his loss.