Peter Obi is an exceptional Nigerian — Governor Ishaku

The Governor of Taraba State, Engr. Darius Dickson Ishaku, has described the former Governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, as an exceptional Nigerian who has shown that responsibility should define the position of leadership.

He spoke when Obi visited him with his team on nationwide consultations with chieftains of the PDP across the country.

The Governor, who requested another standing ovation by his Cabinet and PDP stakeholders in the state after Obi’s speech during the visit on Monday, said jokingly that if he knew he was coming for such an enriching lecture that he would have charged them $100 per person to be admitted to listen to the speech.

Describing the speech as world class, Ishaku said it was 45 minutes of laying bare the entire gamut of Nigeria’s problems.

“He did not only lay bare our problems as a country, he also proffered solutions as could come from a man sure of himself and his mission to salvage the country,” the Governor said.

Insisting that Obi’s good governance and legacies still rebound in the state, he narrated how he asked former Governor Willie Obiano how and where he got money to build a brand new airport in the state and how Obiano told him in confidence that it was part of the money that Obi saved in Naira and dollars that he used for the project.

Earlier in his speech, Obi employed wide range of statistical analysis to buttress the mess in the country that has seen her occupy the bottom ranking in all the indexes of states: stress level, misery level, poverty level, among others.

He said Nigeria must get it right now to avoid bequeathing anarchy to future generations.

Obi, who also visited Plateau and Benue States, canvassed the same message of choosing right leaders that can change the fortunes of Nigeria for better.