Peter Obi: I’m being made mind blowing offers, threatened for refusing them

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, has revealed he has and is still being made mind blowing offers to give up on his insistence that he won the poll.

The former two-term Anambra State Governor said this on an X Space organised by ParalleFacts.

During the conversation on Sunday, Obi said: “I can tell you the offers that I get today are mind blowing.

“On the other way round, for refusing the offer, what they want to do to me is also very frightening.

“But I am ready to go through anything.

“As I keep telling people, when they say: ‘Peter you’re putting your life in danger,’ if I die at 60 something, I did not die a young person.

“Some people died in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

“I have kids who are now graduates and doing their own things.

“If I go today, it’s fair enough.

“As long as I don’t deviate from these things that I said from the day I decided to get in government.

“I will always be on the right path.”