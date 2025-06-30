Peter Obi: I will serve one term if it’s a coalition condition in 2027

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has said that he would serve for one term if it becomes a condition for his emerging the flag bearer of the coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Obi said this during an XSpace session, tagged: “#PeterObiOnParallelFacts,” which drew over 10,000 live participants and nearly 3,000 audience comments.

The former two-term Anambra State governor said he would honour the one term agreement that would see the North take over power in 2031, adding that character and integrity matter more to him than power.

He said: “If the agreement is one term, I will leave on May 28, 2031, not even May 29.

“I am not desperate to be president.

“I am desperate to see Nigeria work.”

Obi said upholding zoning and respecting coalition terms reflect political maturity, adding that he stood by zoning principles in Anambra State even at great personal cost.

He reiterated his position on President Tinubu’s trip to St. Lucia, which he described as “out of touch” and “a misplacement of priorities”.

He said: “You can’t build strong international relations when your domestic house is on fire.”

He said St. Lucia, a Caribbean nation, has just 180,000 people, which he noted is a smaller population compared to Ajegunle, which is in Lagos State.

Obi said while Nigeria is grappling with mass killings, economic hardship, and security breakdowns, Tinubu has spent over 59 days outside the country this year.

