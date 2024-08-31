Peter Obi, Gov. Otti present as Onyeka Onwenu is laid to rest

Legendary music icon, Onyeka Onwenu, has been laid to rest in Lagos

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Onwenu, popularly known as the Elegant Stallion, died on July 30, 2024 after collapsing at an event.

The funeral service was held on Friday at the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju.

It was followed by a private burial ceremony at Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi.

Family, friends and well wishers paid their last respects as the late singer’s body was lowered to the grave.

Abraham and Tijani Ogunlende, sons of the late singer, expressed their gratitude for the love and support from the public.

They described their mother as a national treasure who impacted many lives through her music and various works.

NAN reports that prominent figures, including Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, and Governor Alex Otti of Abia State amongst others attended the burial.

