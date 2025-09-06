Peter Obi embarks on medical rest, suspends public activities

Former Anambra State governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has announced a brief medical rest, leading to the suspension of his scheduled engagements within and outside Nigeria this weekend.

Obi, in a statement he shared on Saturday on his X handle, informed Nigerians that he fell ill while attending a tourism event in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, on Friday.

“Earlier in Enugu, I was not feeling well. I visited the hospital where the doctor gave me some medication and advised me to take a day or two days rest.

“In obedience to the doctor’s advice, I will not be able to meet up with all my scheduled engagements this weekend.

“I sincerely apologise for any inconveniences this might cause and humbly plead for understanding,” he wrote.

Despite his health setback, Obi disclosed that he visited the Good Hope Specialist Hospital in Isulo, Orumba South LGA, Anambra State, where he donated ₦10 million towards its acquisition and revitalisation by the Aguata Diocese of the Church of Nigeria.

He commended the diocese’s plans to transform the facility into a full-scale health complex with a School of Nursing, Midwifery, and Health Technology.

“Healthcare remains one of the most meaningful investments we can make. Together, we can build a healthier Nigeria,” he stated.

