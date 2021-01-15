The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, did not secure any court injunction to stop the probe of the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari contrary to reports.

Obi’s spokesman, Valentine Obienyem, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Obienyem said: “I saw the news that Mr. Peter Obi has secured court injunction to stop the probe of SARS.

“Kindly disregard the news as fake.

“There is absolutely no truth in the news.

“Mr. Peter Obi is not SARS and could not have secured any injunction in a matter where he has no locus.

“For your information, it is SARS and not Peter Obi that is being probed.

“It is only enemies of progress that try relentless to link Obi to the probe that he is not part of.”