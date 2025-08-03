Peter Obi: Despite legal action, occupiers of my brother’s property still working on it

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has said that despite instituting legal action, the occupiers of the land on which his brother ran a company for over 15 years in Lagos State has not ceased working on it.

The former two-term Anambra State governor also said that as at the time he spoke on his X handle on Saturday, they were yet to identify who the person is.

Obi, who spoke via a statement on his X handle, wrote: “It is profoundly disheartening that, notwithstanding the pendency of several applications before the court—including duly filed and served committal proceedings—the individual who unlawfully entered the premises of Next Foods Limited in Ikeja GRA has continued to act with brazen impunity, showing utter disregard for both the authority of the court and the sanctity of public order.

“It is a well-established principle of law, and indeed of civil society, that once parties have submitted their grievances to the judiciary, they are duty-bound to maintain the status quo and allow the court to determine the issues before it. Any deviation from this principle not only undermines the justice system but also sets a dangerous precedent for lawlessness.

“My younger brother, who serves as the Chairman of Next Limited, and I have spared no effort in trying to identify and reach out to the woman who lays claim to the property in question, with the sincere intention of exploring a peaceful and amicable resolution.

“Regrettably, all such efforts have yielded no fruitful outcome, as she remains evasive and inaccessible.”

