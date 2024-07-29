Peter Obi backs nationwide hardship protest with caution

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has advised Nigerians against trying to influence or dictate to the youth what to do.

He spoke at the installation ceremony of Rotarian Nkemdili Nnonyelu as the 8th District Governor of Rotary International, District 9142.

The event was held at the Awka International Conference Centre, Awka, Anambra State over the weekend.

When asked by newsmen if he was part of those sponsoring the proposed August 1 to 10, 2024 protest against bad governance as alleged, Obi stated that he did not at any time contemplate sponsoring such action, let alone implementing it.

Using personification, Obi named those sponsoring the protest to include: “Mr. Hunger, Mr. Unemployment, Mr. Inflation, Mr. Corruption, Mr. Poverty, Mr. Looting, and Mr. Unaccountability.”

However, Obi cautioned that while the youth should be free to express their views and pursue their goals, their actions must remain within the bounds of the law.

He urged them to be peaceful and organised in their activities, stressing that constructive engagement is crucial for effecting meaningful change.

Obi highlighted the need for the youth to be well-informed about their rights and responsibilities as citizens, encouraging them to use constitutional means to voice their concerns.

He also urged the older generations and leaders to listen to the youth and support their endeavours, pointing out that young people are often the ones most affected by poor leadership.

Obi argued that respecting the youth’s autonomy and providing them with opportunities to lead and contribute are crucial for the nation’s development, innovation, and progress.

When asked about Kenneth Okonkwo’s comments on his perceived weakness in controlling the Labour Party, among other issues, Obi acknowledged that he has often been viewed as weak since the start of his political journey.

However, he stated that such perceptions do not deter him, as he is committed to staying focused, respecting others, and remaining undistracted as long as he believes he is on the right path.

“I have never engaged in the politics of ‘tigbue zogbue’ and I will not start now,” Obi said.

