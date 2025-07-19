Peter Obi at 64: Revisiting Obimentalism, by Valentine Obienyem

1.1 Introduction

Today, July 19, 2025, marks the sixty-fourth year in the life of Mr. Peter Obi – a man whose name, with each passing season, takes deeper root in the chronicles of Nigerian history. To speak the truth of him, even at the risk of exhausting an ocean of ink, is to acknowledge that he has emerged, quietly yet unmistakably, as the most beloved and enduringly popular figure in the annals of the nation since its inception.

For popularity, in its truest and most lasting sense, is not merely a measure of fleeting applause or the roar of crowds; it is the affection of a people distilled over time, the celebration of a life that mirrors their nobler aspirations, and the propagation of ideals that echo their hunger for justice, prudence, and moral clarity. In Peter Obi, the people have not only found a leader, they have embraced a conscience.

For 15 years now, I have, perhaps rashly, taken it upon myself to mark his birthday each year with an article. Last year, I wrote on a concept I coined as Obimentalism, which I described as follows: “Coined from Obi and development, Obimentalism is a philosophy that aims to inspire and guide individuals to become active participants in building a better society – one in which everyone has access to opportunities and resources needed to thrive.”

After the article was published, a lecturer in philosophy – always animated by the spirit of Obimentalism – called me and accepted the challenge. He told me he would gladly contribute to popularising Obimentalism, not necessarily because of Obi himself, but because the political philosophy it embodies ought to be embraced by Nigerians, especially politicians, as a guide to shaping their politics in the direction of genuine service, for the good and progress of society.

I also discussed Obimentalism with seasoned philosophy lecturers across the country. A professor at the University of Ibadan expressed interest in expounding its tenets. Prof. Okey Ikechukwu, my mentor whom I call the polymath, who had earlier promised to produce a detailed treatise on the subject, may have forgotten that commitment. He had told me that his approach would be critical and scholarly, involving a thorough distillation of the philosophy and an examination of some of its components through the lens of pragmatism.

For instance, we would raise questions about the meaning and limits of the popular slogan “We no de give shishi.” Should shishi be given in certain circumstances? What is the place of consensus building in Obimentalism? How does Obimentalism accommodate critical and structured opposition within its framework? How does it distinguish between principled frugality and strategic investment? What role does empathy play in decision-making under the banner of fiscal discipline? Is there a tension between idealism and political pragmatism in Obimentalism, and how is it resolved? What ethical guidance does it offer for navigating alliances with morally ambiguous actors in pursuit of the greater good? Does Obimentalism provide an ethical framework flexible enough to address moral dilemmas in real politics? What kind of political reality does Obimentalism assume or bring into being – is it merely a moral stance, or does it constitute a distinct mode of being in governance? Does Obimentalism propose a new theory of the state, or is it a reformist model within existing structures? How does it reconcile individual freedom with collective responsibility? Is it compatible with liberal democracy, or does it lean towards communitarian ideals?

These are the kinds of inquiries his proposed work was meant to address, questions that must be asked, if Obimentalism is to evolve into a serious political and philosophical tradition rather than a passing campaign ethic.

For one seasoned academic in a Nigerian university, Obimentalism represents a timely and necessary intervention in the nation’s political discourse. He views it not merely as a personalist ideology centred on any single figure, but as a framework capable of reorienting political leadership towards ethical responsibility, fiscal discipline, and people-centred governance. In his view, Obimentalism deserves rigorous academic interrogation, as it offers a moral compass in a polity often adrift in opportunism and transactional politics.

A year after my initial proposition, and to the best of my knowledge, four higher institutions – one university, a major seminary, a federal polytechnic to my knowledge have begun introducing the concept to their students. While this development is encouraging, much more still needs to be done to deepen its academic engagement and institutional adoption.

On the 23rd of February, 2025, a lecturer in the Department of Philosophy forwarded to me a question that had been set for students in a Social and Political Philosophy course. The question read: “Can ‘Obimentalism’ be systematised as an original African contribution to contemporary political philosophy? A study of Peter Obi’s political thought and praxis.”

Curious – given how dear the subject is to me – I made further inquiries and discovered that the question was set by the lecturer himself. I reached out afterwards, and he was surprised to learn that I had found out. I told him he should have mentioned it to me, but he responded: “Val, it is not about you or about Peter Obi. It is about using whatever tools are available to promote good governance across Africa.”

I later learnt that he had shared the article on Obimentalism with his students and engaged them in a full discussion of its core ideas during class.

What the lecturer has done – and what I have sought, through this article, to gently yet persistently cajole my mentor, Prof. Okey Ikechukwu, into doing– is precisely what I now earnestly enjoin all lecturers in the fields of philosophy, political science, and other allied disciplines to consider.

We have among us a golden fish, one of a kind seldom witnessed in African political history. What we owe to humanity, and to posterity, is to make him better known and to critically articulate his political philosophy for the greater good of society.

This task should not be left solely to his close associates and apostles, such as Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, Prof. Patrick Obi, Chief Joe-Martins Uzodike, Mr. Fidel Okafor, Barr. Okoli Akirika, and Barr. Ugochukwu Ezeani, among others. The burden – and the honour – must be shared by all who believe in the power of ideas to shape a more just and enlightened future.

Today, in the disciplines of philosophy and political science, the political thoughts of African luminaries such as Nnamdi Azikiwe, Kwame Nkrumah, Léopold Sédar Senghor, Julius Nyerere, ObafemiAwolowo, Amílcar Cabral, Thomas Sankara, Nelson Mandela, and Frantz Fanon are studied with the reverence reserved for those who helped shape the moral and intellectual contours of modern Africa. To this evolving canon, Peter Obi’s philosophy – Obimentalism – ought to be meaningfully added.

The Obi we speak of is not merely a politician, but a thinker. As a student of philosophy himself, he chose Steve Biko, a fearless prophet of Black consciousness, as the subject of his academic project. That early intellectual curiosity foreshadowed a lifelong commitment to the ethics of public service, marked by fiscal responsibility, social equity, and principled governance.

As he turns 64 this year, and because Obimentalism remains dear to our hearts as a homegrown framework for rethinking governance, I have taken the liberty of republishing the article under reference, unedited. It is my hope that it continues to provoke inquiry, inspire scholarship, and invite deeper engagement with the ideals he embodies – ideals that may yet prove vital to the political renewal of our continent.

2.1 Obi at 63: Introducing Obimentalism

Over the years, I have written about Obi on his birthdays, a tradition stemming from my annual tribute to Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu while he was alive. I celebrate individuals deserving of recognition, those who understand that a person’s worth is not measured by wealth amassed but by the positive impact left on the world. This encapsulates our subject, who turns sixty-three today and is making a huge impact on society in diverse forms.

Because of his recognised impact, he is the major topic of discussion among serious and even unserious minds that irritatingly use his name to chase clout on social media platforms. Last month, I had an unexpected encounter with a lecturer in philosophy who teaches at a Nigerian university and seminary. Our discussion centred on the philosophy of Mr. Peter Obi. He shared that he had devoted time to studying Obi and found his philosophical insights compelling. He emphasized the importance of studying Obi’s political and existential philosophies, not just for Nigeria but for humanity as a whole. As a lecturer, he had already begun incorporating Obi’s philosophy into his teachings, urging his students to analyse and expound.

The lecturer was absolutely right, and I concurred with him. Just as we discuss Thomism for St. Thomas Aquinas, Aristotelianism for Aristotle, Confucianism for Confucius, and Cartesianism for René Descartes, Obi’s philosophies, variously described as “Obism,” “Obinometricism,” and “Okwuteism,” should be distilled into a single term and actively introduced to students, taking on a life of its own in society. Before concluding, he analysed the names ascribed to Obi’s philosophy and noted that “Obinometricism” sounded more like economics than philosophy and should be ceded to economists. The fact is that Father is at work and beckoned others to set out to work as well. I am at work as well. I therefore propose that we term the corpus of Obi’s philosophy Obimentalism. We shall come back to that.

The lecturer clarified that his promotion of Obi’s philosophy had nothing to do with Peter Obi as an individual but everything to do with the enduring impact of his life and philosophy on society. “Val, we do not know Plato or Aristotle personally, yet we still study them because their thoughts continue to function actively in society. Peter Obi deserves similar adulation,” he concluded, while bursting with energy.

Now, who is Peter Obi? If we subject his actions to critical analysis, what philosophy can be gleaned from them? Can we distill a consistent political, ethical, and economic philosophy from his engagements? At sixty-three, how do we define him? Who among us is equipped to dissect such a multifaceted man?

From a young age, Obi earned money, starting even in primary school, yet he never let wealth dictate his life. This distinction in business followed him into public office, where service has remained his watchword.

As Governor, his priority was the welfare of the people, driving him to govern differently. He concurrently pursued all sectors and excelled in each. Those close to him marvelled at his capacity for long and intense mental labour. He has remained a volcano of energy and astonishing by the variety and accuracy of his knowledge in philosophy, politics, economics, and life itself. In a nation where governors often leave their states in debt, Obi left unimaginable surpluses – over N75 billion.

We talk about him today and seek to align our ideas with his because, over the years, he has proven, like all great men, to be a man with a mission. Thus, it has not been smooth for him as his whole life has remained a battle – against those who rigged him out, those who impeached him as governor, and those who truncated his tenure. He fights against friends who, at each turn in his battles, want him to compromise his principles or abandon his struggles through the courts in favour of a gentlemanly protest politely established and easily forgotten. He has seen the end of his numerous battles against injustice. He sustains his principles through discipline, manifest freedom from every kind of corruption, and superiority to all considerations of money, which have often allowed him to rise above the baseness of human nature to the erect stature of the self-conquered man. Such a man deserves to be philosophically celebrated!

Obimentalism! This is what we shall call it – coined from Obi and development. Obimentalism is a philosophy that aims to inspire and guide individuals to become active participants in building a better society, where everyone has access to opportunities and resources to thrive. Is it not a great term to describe Peter Obi’s philosophical approach?

2.2 The Core of Obimentalism

Obimentalism, as a philosophy, reflects Peter Obi’s worldview through the very letters of its name, each symbolising a distinct and foundational value. O stands for Opportunities – the commitment to creating avenues where every citizen, regardless of background, has a fair chance to grow, thrive, and contribute meaningfully to national development. B represents Building – not only in the physical sense of infrastructure but more importantly, in investing in human capital and strengthening institutions that ensure long-term social and economic progress. I is for Inclusivity, underscoring Obi’s belief that governance must reflect equity, ensuring that no group or individual is marginalised on the basis of ethnicity, religion, or class. M stands for Meritocracy, a firm rejection of nepotism and favouritism, and a call to reward competence, character, and hard work. E symbolises Empowerment, where people are given the tools –especially through education and access to opportunities –to take charge of their own destinies. N reflects Noble Leadership, the principle that true leadership is rooted in humility, vision, and the sincere desire to serve rather than rule. T denotes Transparency, an insistence on openness in governance, where processes are clear, resources accounted for, and leaders held to high ethical standards. A stands for Accountability, the willingness to accept responsibility for decisions, outcomes, and even failures, rather than shifting blame. L is for Legacy, emphasising the importance of building structures and values that endure beyond one’s time in office. It again represents Integrity, the adherence to moral and ethical principles, even when they are inconvenient or unpopular. S denotes Service, placing the welfare and aspirations of the people at the very centre of public policy and leadership. Lastly, M stands for Mentorship, a commitment to raising a new generation of ethical, competent leaders who will sustain and build on the values of good governance.

These principles are not mere abstractions or rhetorical devices; they are demonstrable elements of Obi’s public service, policy choices, and personal conduct.

From prudent financial management as governor to consistent advocacy for youth education and institutional reforms, Obi’s actions provide a living model of Obimentalism in practice. In a national landscape often characterised by cynicism, corruption, and short-term opportunism, Obimentalism emerges as a philosophical countercurrent – a framework anchored in ethical realism, civic responsibility, and the urgent need for transformative leadership in Nigeria and beyond.

2.3 Encouraging Academic Inquiry

At this juncture, I join the lecturer-friend in urging academic philosophers, economists, and political scientists to conduct and encourage rigorous research on Peter Obi, not as a political figure alone, but as a repository of values, models, and reformist thought that deserve systematic study.

Students across various academic disciplines – philosophy, political science, public administration, economics, education, sociology, and beyond –should be actively encouraged to undertake in-depth studies on the legacy of Peter Obi, as his unique approach to governance offers a rich reservoir of themes, principles, and practices that warrant serious scholarly interrogation. His philosophy, often encapsulated in the term Obimentalism, represents a rare fusion of ethical leadership, fiscal prudence, and human-centred governance. Possible research topics that capture different dimensions of his thought and practice include: “The Ethics of Prudence: An Analysis of Peter Obi’s Fiscal Responsibility”, which could investigate how his emphasis on savings, debt control, and budgetary discipline challenges prevailing norms of political spending in Nigeria; “The Philosophy of Education: Peter Obi’s Vision for Human Capital Development”, exploring his prioritisation of educational infrastructure and policies as a sustainable tool for national development; and “The Politics of Integrity: A Case Study of Peter Obi’s Leadership”, which would critically assess how integrity and personal ethics shaped both his public image and administrative decisions.

Additionally, a study, titled: “A Philosophical Analysis of Peter Obi’s Political Career,” might evaluate his contributions through frameworks such as virtue ethics, utilitarianism, or communitarian theory, while “The Intersection of Politics and Philosophy: Peter Obi’s Approach to Development” could interrogate how his moral convictions influenced his policy choices, particularly in health, education, and infrastructure. Another valuable theme is “The Virtue of Frugality: An Exploration of Peter Obi’s Simple Lifestyle”, where scholars can examine how his modest personal habits symbolise resistance to the culture of excess and corruption in Nigerian politics. “The Ethics of Resource Allocation: Peter Obi’s Budgetary Framework” could delve into the moral implications of how public resources were distributed under his administration, evaluating his choices through the lens of justice and equity. Finally, “Governance and Moral Economy: A Critical Look at Obimentalism”would offer a comprehensive philosophical analysis of the entire value system that underpins Obi’s political ideology, providing insights not just into his governance but into the possibilities of ethical leadership in a postcolonial African state. These and many other topics present an opportunity for a generation of scholars to document, analyse, and critique a model of leadership that seeks to merge moral clarity with political effectiveness.

This is more than wishful thinking. As a postgraduate student myself, I observe firsthand that there are few classes in economics, politics, or philosophy where Obi’s governance style and policy decisions are not referenced as examples of ethical leadership. In one class with Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, we were asked to analyse Obi’s Chatham House speech through a mass communication lens. This is exactly the kind of academic engagement we must multiply. I hope the likes of Dr. Nze U. Nze are taking notes.

Therefore, Obi is a fully researchable subject. There is a lot of literature on him. More than any Nigerian public servant of his era, he has inspired a cascade of scholarly interest. Even Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala devoted a chapter to him in her book. Unsolicited books on his leadership abound. In fact, today – a day marking his 64th birthday – there will be a public presentation of Democratic Leadership: Peter Obi and the Passion for a New Nigeria by Mr. Fred Emeka Eneje in Enugu. A few weeks ago, my good friend, Mr. Sola Fasure, drew my attention to another upcoming volume, titled: “The Gaullist Obi: Reshaping Nigerian Politics.” He wrote to me: “Val, one of our friends wrote this book and I thought you’d be interested.” This is the mark of true influence: when literature blossoms around a life without being demanded.

Peter Obi, to his credit, never sponsored a single book or panegyric during his time in office. Yet his legacy, like a quietly burning lamp, continues to illumine minds long after power has changed hands.

2.4 Conclusion: The Philosophy That Walks

If popularity is to be measured by the widespread acceptance of one’s values across societies and disciplines, then Peter Obi must rank among the most revered Africans of our time, with his life and ideas now transcending the bounds of partisan politics. His legacy is built on discipline, measurable outcomes, and a moral coherence that resists the endemic rot of Nigerian public life. Through Obimentalism, we are presented with a fresh, distinctly African contribution to political philosophy, one grounded in practical virtue, fiscal responsibility, and visionary moderation. As he turns 64, we are not simply marking the birthday of a man – we are celebrating a method, a model, and a movement.

It is a call to the academy, the Church, civil society, and the youth to take seriously the urgent task of engaging with Obimentalism as both an intellectual framework and a moral compass. In Obi, we find a living legacy; in Obimentalism, we find the language to preserve and transmit it. Let scholars write, students question, and the public reflect, so that Obimentalism may become the name by which a generation remembers that good leadership was not only possible but is still within reach.

