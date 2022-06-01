Peseiro loves attacking football, Chidozie Awaziem reveals

Former FC Porto defender, Chidozie Awaziem, has revealed that Coach Jose Peseiro loves his players to play attacking football and be organised.

Awaziem played under Peseiro at FC Porto and said the Portuguese coach will deliver good results for Nigeria.

“We are all prepared for the second game against Ecuador and training session went well,” Awaziem told NFF TV.

“Everyone was ready in training and it was really a tough one. But I hope we will all be ready for the game against Ecuador and everyone is really in a good shape.”

Awaziem further said Peseiro pushes a lot to the players and demands them to take initiative in the right way.

“The coach is someone who likes to play football, who likes his team to enjoy themselves in the game and also have control of the game. He is a coach that pushes a lot to the players and right now he push us a lot and he tries to possess the game as much as possible.

“Nigerians should expect nothing but the best. We always give our best to come out with victory. As we know Super Eagles, we always want to win and this is our culture and we always want to give our best even if it is a friendly or in competitions.”