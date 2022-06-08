Peseiro: I’ll make Super Eagles play attacking football

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro said his idea of how his team should play stays regardless of the tactics he decides to use in games.

Peseiro made this known while responding to questions during the team’s pre-match press conference ahead of today’s AFCON 2023 qualifiers game against Sierra Leone in Abuja.

He said regardless of the system he plays, he want the Super Eagles to play attacking brand of football and dominate teams, both offensively and defensively.

“We played 5-3-2 not because I like playing it but because of the players available for him. I adapt our model, tactics to the players because of the players available. For creating the team that will play, I use the characteristic of the players to play 5-3-2,” he explained.

In the matches against Mexico and Ecuador, Peseiro said he couldn’t play 4-3-2 or 4-4-2 because he didn’t have all the players.

“I like to attack, I like to play with high pressure, and I like to command the game with the ball. I can do it with 5-3-2, 4-4-2, 3-4-3 like you want but with little training of course and you need time for that but I know I have players with quality, who can learn quickly.

It’s different when you train Nigeria than other teams who don’t have quality like our players. What I know is that they learn quickly,” he concluded.