Peru skipper Guerrero loses CAS appeal 

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero has lost an appeal requesting that his 14-month ban for a doping offence be temporarily lifted for a second time.

Guerrero was banned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in May after testing positive for a cocaine byproduct contained in a tea he drank.

The 34-year-old, who has denied wrongdoing, appealed to the Swiss Federal Court, the final instance in the sporting judicial system, which on May 31 agreed to lift the suspension pending a final decision, allowing him to play at this year’s World Cup.

The ban was reimposed in August and the Swiss court said in a statement on Monday that it had turned down the request for another suspension.

Guerrero joined Internacional from fellow Brazilian club Flamengo in August.

Guerrero tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, following a World Cup qualifier in Argentina last October.

He said it was found in his system because of a herbal infusion he drank that was contaminated with coca leaf, an ingredient in cocaine which is also widely used as a non-narcotic traditional remedy in South America.

CAS, which backdated the start of the ban to last November, itself recognised that Guerrero ingested the substance unknowingly and did not intend to enhance his performance.