Perpetrators of Zaria, Abuja massacre will surely be brought to justice, says IMN

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has said that time would come when perpetrators of killings of its members in Zaria and Abuja would be brought to justice.

The Secretary for the Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement, Abdullahi Muhammad Musa, gave the assurance on Tuesday in a statement issued to mark three years after members of the group were allegedly killed in Abuja by security agents.

In a statement titled: “3 Years After Abuja Massacre, Buhari Regime Still Silence,” Musa condemned the act.

“We have so far compiled details of the Abuja Massacre and petitioned human rights organizations and international community, and also on the move to file a case at the international Criminal Court (ICC) for their investigation and prosecution of all the perpetrators of these crime against humanity.

“Time shall come when the perpetrators of both Zaria and Abuja massacre will face the consequences of the atrocities they committed,” he said.

The secretary, who recalled the incident leading to the killings, condemned the deafening silence of the Federal Government on the case.

“We would like to remind the public that three (3) years after the killing of 50 followers of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) withing three (3) days while on Arbaeen religious procession (symbolic trekking) in October 2018 in Abuja, the Buhari regime remained silence.

“The public will recall that between 27 to 30th October, 2018 the Presidential Guard Brigade and Police killed 50 unarmed citizens in Abuja what we termed as #Abujamassacre.

“The incident started on 27 October, 2018 at Zuba, continue on 29th at Karu Bridge (Kubau Check point) and ended on 30th at Ahmadu Bello Way, Central Area, Abuja.

“In a video published by the New York Times shown “soldiers shooting into dozens of marchers, beating unarmed men and women, and dragging them away, these are not scene from war zone, but from religious march and protest in Nigeria’s capital in late October” The New York Times discovered that the Guard Brigade used battlefield weapons that includes 50 caliber heavy machine guns to slaughtered unarmed citizens.

“Unanswered question is that why is the Buhari regime using these type of battlefield weapons and mighty forces in killing citizens carrying out their religious activities instead of protecting their lives and properties.

“While condemning Abuja Massacre and deafening silence of Buhari regime on the case; we are praying to Allah to hasten the end of oppression in Nigeria and seek His intervention in taking revenge by Himself on the lives of his creatures killed in October, 2018 in Abuja,” he said.