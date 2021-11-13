Pero serves Annie Idibia lawsuit notice

2Face’s baby mama, Pero has served his wife Annie Idibia a lawsuit notice, in which she demanded a retraction and N500m as damages.

In the lawsuit notice dated November 10, Pero’s lawyers referenced Annie’s Instagram outburst and the audio tape which went viral weeks ago in which she alleged that her husband, 2Face “packed his bags and came to America to see her (Pero) and his other kids”.

Her lawyers stated that these allegations are “blatantly false, misrepresents facts and portrayed Pero as an individual with loose morals”. Annie was further accused of engaging in “malicious and libelous online publication” which subjected Pero and her kids to online harassment and bullying.

Pero is now demanding for a retraction, an apology and N500m as damages. See the lawsuit notice below…….