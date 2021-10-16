Pero Adeniyi opens up on Tuface, Annie accusations

Singer Tuface Idibia’s baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, has reacted to the accusation by the singer’s wife, Annie.

Recall that the actress and mother of two called Tuface out for sleeping under the same roof with Pero in the US.

Annie also claimed that the singer’s baby mamas use their kids as excuse for all sort of rubbish.

Annie wrote at the time: “I am a patient woman. I am not a fool innocent.

“Your family never loved me from the beginning.

“No matter how hard I tried. I was never worthy to them.

“I have made so many sacrifices for you and all your children.

“God knows I have I tried. Your baby mamas constantly use your children as an excuse for all sort of rubbish.

“I try to stay gracious. You are not the first man on the planet to have kids by different women.

“You can do better. Everything I do is to show the good human that you are.

“But today, this move done by you, Efe, Frankie and your family is unacceptable.

“What kind of man takes his kids to Disney and spend nights in the same apartment with his kids and their mother? How many times have you gone to see your kids with Pero? and she stay with you and the kids under the same roof?”

Adeniyi, in an Instagram post, has addressed the claims made by Annie, describing her as a liar.

She also responded to alleged calls for her to speak the truth after Annie’s outburst and after her friends described her (Pero) as “Tuface’s first wife”.

Adeniyi stated that she will be guarding her truth as people will still poke holes in it if she speaks.

She alleged that the “liar who started all these madness” knows the truth and needs the lie to stay relevant.

Claiming that the truth will soon be out for everyone to see, Adeniyi averred that even though she has been insulted and dragged online, she is yet to see anyone insult has killed.

Her post reads in part: “Very soon, the truth will be out clearly for all to see.

“Even the liar that started this madness knows the truth but needs the lie just to remain relevant.

“My truth is special to me, those who know me know the truth and that’s all that matters.

“The Insults I get online is not new to me, they haven’t killed anyone before so people can go on dragging me as much as they want to, but it won’t affect me.”

Annie Idibia and Adeniyi’s rift can be traced back to 2015 and 2016 when they both called each other out on social media.

Their relationship took a different turn when photos of Tuface Idibia reportedly kissing Adeniyi at his nightclub back in 2015 broke the Internet.