Permanent Secretary’s son dies in domestic accident

The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Police Service Commission (PSC), William Alo, has lost his 10-year-old son, Mathew, to a domestic accident which occurred in his Abakaliki residence.

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations in PSC on Saturday in Abuja, said the boy who died on Jan. 9, was buried on Saturday.

“The late Mathew was full of life like his usual self on Jan. 9 and was all over the compound helping his parents to entertain visitors until tragedy struck between 5p.m. and 6 p.m.

“He was involved in a domestic accident and fell to the cold hands of death,” he said.

He said Mathew was buried amidst uncontrollable tears among family members and sympathisers.

Ani said Chairman of PSC, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, described the death and manner it came as devastating and had left a vacuum in the family.

He said chairman of the commission had prayed God to grant the entire Alo family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The bereaved father, William Alo, said he has yet to come to terms with the reality of Mathew’s death.

“He was so attached to me that it will take many years to adjust to the reality of his permanent absence”, he lamented.