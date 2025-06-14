Permanent Secretary, four others die from electrocution

An electrical surge in the Tudun-Wadan Pantami area of Gombe Metropolis led to the electrocution of five people, including a Permanent Secretary, and left 13 others injured in the early hours of Saturday, according to the Gombe State Police Command.

It was gathered that the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties and Regional Coordination, Abdullahi Kulani, was among the five reportedly affected by the electrocution.

The incident, which authorities said was caused by a high-voltage surge from a nearby transformer, occurred just after dawn, catching residents unawares.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Gombe State Police Command, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, said officers from the Low-cost Divisional Police Headquarters swiftly responded to the distress call.

Abdullahi said, “Our officers moved quickly to secure the scene and evacuate the victims to hospitals for urgent medical care. Unfortunately, five individuals lost their lives, and thirteen others sustained varying degrees of injuries.”

According to police, the deceased have been deposited in three different morgues; three bodies at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, one at the State Specialist Hospital, one at Bolari Filin Kwallo Mortuary.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at several health facilities across the state.

Abdullahi noted that the Commissioner of Police, Bello Yahaya, described the incident as “deeply saddening” and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

Also Read

“We express our heartfelt sympathy to those who have lost loved ones and wish the injured a swift and full recovery,” he said.

He assured the public of a thorough investigation into the cause of the power surge. “We are determined to uncover the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event and ensure accountability where necessary,” he said.

Residents of Tudun-Wadan Pantami are still reeling from the shock. One eyewitness, who asked not to be named, described the moment of the incident as “terrifying,” noting that several victims were electrocuted in their homes.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. People were shouting and running; some were already unconscious by the time help arrived,” the resident said.

Post Views: 7