Perm Secs, others to be liable for litigations against FG — HoCSF

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has warned Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies that they will be held liable henceforth on mishandling of disciplinary cases against workers.

The HoCSF handed down the warning in a memo with reference no: HCSF 3065/Vol.1/125 dated December 6, 2021.

The memo, titled: “Need To Prevent Avoidable Litigations Arising From Poor Handling Of Disciplinary Cases In MDAs,” was copied to the Chief of Staff to the President, Ministers, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Permanent Secretaries and all heads of the government agencies.

Yemi-Esan said in the memo: “It has been observed with great concern that there is an increase in court cases arising from dismissal and termination of appointment of staff without proper administrative procedures by some MDAs.

“This has led to avoidable litigation leading to court judgements against government with huge consequential financial burden.

“In most cases, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) is joined as defendant in the litigations instituted by the aggrieved staff or their unions. The consequential appearance by the legal officers deplete the limited resources of the Office.

“As you are aware, there are useful extant rules, regulations and guidelines that guide disciplinary processes. Specifically, Public Service Rules (PSR) issued by OHCSF and “Guidelines on Appointments, Promotion and Disciplines” issued by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) are very useful.”

Yemi-Esan referred to a circular with Ref. No. FCSC/CHMN/CL/17/WII/41, dated October 24, 2013, issued by the FCSC on the matter, adding: “In cases where there are doubts, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation should be contacted for guidance.

“Henceforth, Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) whose poor handling of disciplinary matters leading to avoidable court cases, consequential financial implication and embarrassment to government shall be personally held liable.”