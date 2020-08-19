The Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Tijjani Umar, has described measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State House as very strong and solid, commending medical workers in the clinic for playing crucial roles since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

The Permanent Secretary gave the commendation at the valedictory session in honour of Augustus Ogueri, Deputy Director, Planning and State House SERVICOM Nodal Officer, who retired from the civil service on Tuesday, having attained 60 years of age.

At the event, Dr. Ibrahim Bashir, Head, Public Health Department, State House Clinic, and Dr. Chukwu Eze were also recognised for their “hard work and exemplary contributions to the COVID-19 response in the State House”.

Umar said since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Nigeria, the medical team in State House Clinic had been at the frontline of implementing public health advice and protocols to prevent the spread of the pandemic among workers and visitors to the presidential office.

He said some of the interventions from the team included the local production of medical supplies and equipment such as face masks, face shields, hand sanitisers, hand wash and disinfectants.

According to the Permanent Secretary: “When I briefed the President this week, I told him that COVID-19 response by the State House Clinic is very strong and solid and I also told him of our intention to recognise some staff that have worked round the clock to make this possible.

“They (medical staff) are in charge of organising COVID-19 tests, following up on results, counselling and ensuring that all public health protocols to prevent the spread of the pandemic are followed and they have been very effective in doing that.

“The recognition is a non-monetary award but we appreciate their sacrifices and selfless contributions in delivering excellent services to staff and visitors to the State House.”

In her remarks, the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer SERVICOM, Nnenna Akajemeli, commended the Permanent Secretary and the management team for the commitment to entrenching the culture of improved service delivery in the State House.

Lauding the “visible improvement in State House Clinic” following a recent performance survey by the agency, Akajemeli urged State House management team to sustain the recognition and reward of employees and ensure they feel valued for the work they do.

On the retiree, Ogueri, both the Permanent Secretary and the SERVICOM Coordinator congratulated him on the meritorious service to the nation.

A letter from the SERVICOM Office (Presidency), signed by Akajameli, said: “I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the indelible mark and professional expertise you displayed in ensuring that State House delivers efficient and timely service to the citizens.

“As you return to a brighter future, we wish you a very good health of mind and body, God’s guidance and success in all your future endeavours.

“May your latter years be greater than the former.”