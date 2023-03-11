Perish the thought of upturning Tinubu’s electoral victory,  NADECO Renewal Group tells opposition

A group, NADECO Renewal, has told the opposition currently waging war against the declaration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as President-elect to perish the thought of upturning his victory at the February 25, 2023 presidential elections, saying a Tinubu presidency is the best that has happened to Nigeria in recent time.

National leader of the group, Prof. Adeeyo Olusola Atilade, in a press release at the weekend and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, described the opposition parties, Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s war against Tinubu as grossly undemocratic and amounting to exhibiting acts of bad losers in a free and fair contest.

He said that the decision of the two opponents, Peter Obi of LP and Atiku Abubakar of PDP, to challenge Tinubu’s victory was thoughtless, an exercise doomed to end in futility. He urged them to rather accept defeat honourably and congratulate the president-elect so that the nation can move on.

Describing Tinubu as a detribalized, strategic and patriotic leader whose strong political structure has spread across the six geo-plitical zones of the country, Prof. Adeeyo said that the president-elect won the elections partly because he is a beautiful bride that all Nigerians love.

His words: “President-elect Tinubu has an impressive track record as a great, patriotic and detribalised leader. He displayed this uncommon leadership traits when he served as the Executive Governor of Lagos State and deployed the competence and enduring capacities of a pan-Nigeria cabinet in his government to achieve great and giant strides in Lagos and we all are witnesses to the awesome development that state has got today.

“Tinubu is loved by most patriotic Nigerians because he is a builder of men and not one who pulls others down. This is the more reason why Nigerians will experience the best of governance under his watch as president.

“We can also assure our teeming youths to be rest assured that Tinubu will ensure that their yearnings for a greater future are taken care of when he mounts the saddle of power.

“We are standing up for our nation and Nigeria will work again. The families of those that died in post annulment of 1993 elections saga will wish the annulment never happened. We cannot afford foreseeable consequences of such calls. Nigeria must work and in peace and tranquility.

“I therefore, speak for thousands of our members in the NADECO Renewal group, and urge Nigerians across board, to allow peace to reign so that we can enjoy the glorious ride to eldorado in this country as we would soon be driven by the President-elect Tinubu.”

Present at the meeting where the press release was drafted included members of the Exco of the group who are Prof. Adeeyo Olusola Atilade, National Leader; Dr. Afolabi Samuel Taiwo, National Secretary; Dr. Babalola Tirimisiyu, National Youth Leader; Prof. Tijani Wakili Adelani, National Public Relations Officer (PRO); Dr. Inikori Abraham, South East Coordinator; Dr. Ekomaye Henry, South South Coordinator; Dr. Isa Bam, North West, Coordinator; Dr. Akwu Bala, North Central Coordinator; Dr. Green Tun, North East Coordinator; Dr. Ogunsola Tirimisiyu – South West Coordinator l;

Dr. Adeniyi Dupe, National Women leader /Diaspora Coordinator and Dr. Adewumi Adewale who is the Diaspora Coordinator.

Others are Engineer Sani Aliyu, National Organizing Secretary;

Edogbanya Jacob, National Assistant Secretary and Engineer Emmanuel Olotu who is Assistant North Central Coordinator.