PEPT Ruling: Tinubu, Shettima Legal team announces representatives at Court

As the Court of Appeal has sent hearing notices of judgement by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal PEPT, the head of Legal team to President Bola Tinubu and Vice, Kashim Shettima has named representatives of his clients to the Court at the ruling.

Recall that the Appellate has fixed Wednesday 6th September 2023, to deliver judgement on petition Nos: CA/PEPC/03/2023, CA/PEPC/04/2023 and CA/PEPC/05/2023.

This is contained in a press release signed by a member of the legal team to President Tinubu and his Voice, Shettima, Babatunde Ogala, SAN.

The release reads in part: “The leader, Chief Wole Olanipekun,CFR; SAN is also of the view that in view of the restrictions, it will serve no useful purpose for a large team of counsel to be in court, only to go and listen to judgement being delivered by the Court.

“Thus, he has directed that the following counsel, from both the Inner and Utter Bar are to be present in court to represent our clients on the 6th September 2023 to take judgement on their behalf:”

INNER BAR

*Anthony Malik, SAN*

*Babatunde Ogala, SAN*

*Remi Olatubora, SAN*

*Mutalubi Ojo Adebayo, SAN*

UTTER BAR

*Taiwo Lakanu Esq*

*Emmanuel Uwadoka Esq*

*Yinka Ajenifuja Esq*

*Akintola Makinde Esq*

*Julius Ishola Esq*

Ogala said the listed names have also been sent to the Court of Appeal for accreditation, and only they will be accredited as representing President Tinubu and Vice President, Shettima.

“The team leader craves the understanding of all” added the statement.