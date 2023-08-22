PEPT: Primate Ayodele urges Nigerians to pray for the judges

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has urged Nigerians to pray for judges handing the presidential election petition tribunal (PEPT) as he foresees attempts by some forces to influence their judgments.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that if the attempt to influence their judgments is successful, Nigeria will be thrown into a huge crisis which will further cause citizens to be in pain.

The prophet explained that any judge that allows himself to become a weapon for injustice will face the consequences. He noted that the judges need God’s divine intervention to enable them to do the right thing. He explained that they need to be fortified against any form of influence because they won’t be spared by God if it happens.

‘’Nigerians need to pray for judges at the presidential election petition tribunal. I see powers trying to influence them from doing the right thing. They are doing it already and if these powers succeed, it may lead the country into a huge crisis.’’

‘’This is not about the country alone, even any judge that allows him or herself to become a weapon for injustice will face the consequence. Nigeria is in pain and any judge who supports any kangaroo judgment will be in permanent pain, anguish and agony. The judges need God’s divine intervention to do the right thing. Our judges need to be fortified, they need cleansing, and they need the spirit of God at this moment’’

Primate Ayodele stated that the judgment will either make Nigeria move forward or cause a set-back to the country. Speaking further, He asserted that if the judgment doesn’t reflect justice, Nigerians will rain curses on the judges.

‘’The tribunal will either make Nigeria move forward or bring a setback to Nigeria. The thing is if the judgment doesn’t go in the direction of justice, they will rain curses on judges. The curse will come in different dimensions. The judges should be sincere in their judgment for their sake and that of their families. They should do what is needful in order to help Nigeria and make the country better. We need a judgment that will rebrand Nigeria’’