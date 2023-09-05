PEPC: Why Tinubu does not need to threaten Judges — Presidency

The Presidency has offered reasons why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not need to threaten Judges handling the cases against him at the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Court of Appeal had announced September 6, 2023 as the date for delivery of judgments.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the Registrar of the court, Umar Bangari, on Monday.

The judgments to be delivered by the Tribunal are from suits brought by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi; and Allied Peoples Movement.

Reacting to allegations that Tinubu was threatening the Judges of the Tribunal ahead of judgment day, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said there was nothing of such.

ALSO READ:

Why Tinubu is not an illegal president — NBA

Video, photos: New Soun of Ogbomoso anointed by RCCG, hands over to successor

Manchester United’s Sancho says he’s been made a scapegoat

Ngelale, who appeared on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Monday, said: “He (Tinubu) is not worried simply because he knows he won the election.”

He said the President sees no need to threaten judicial officers since the judiciary is in the best position to make independent decisions based on the merits of the case before it.

He said: “The President sees no need to threaten judicial officers.

“He sees no need to raise speculations against the integrity of judicial officers.

“He believes in the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian judicial system.

“He believes the great men and women on the panel will make their decisions based only on the facts before them.

“He will continue to ensure that no matter what the outcome of the judgment is, he does his part and ensures that our institutions continue to be respected, not just by him, but all actors.”