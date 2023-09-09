PEPC: Read full judgment in Tinubu, Obi, Atiku case

The full judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Court in the case brought by the candidates of the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, against the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023 election has been released.

A copy of the landmark judgment, marked: “Certified True Copy,” with 798 pages, was made public on Friday.

The judgment was tagged a landmark because it was the longest in the history of the judiciary, lasting for over 12 hours.

The PEPC, headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani, has as member Justice Stephen Adah, Justice Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Moses Ugo and Justice Abba Mohammed.

The Court dismissed the petitions of the Labour Party and PDP and their candidates.

So also did it dismiss that of the Allied Peoples Movement.

It then went ahead to award costs against the litigants.

Both Obi and Abubakar have said they will be challenging the outcome of the PEPC at the Supreme Court.

Abubakar had on Friday raised the alarm that the PEPC was yet to release its judgment to the affected parties, thus narrowing their window of appeal, which he put at 14 days.